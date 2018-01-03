01/03/2018: Unionizing the retail industry

(U.S. Edition) About 12,000 retail stores are expected to close over the course of 2018. With this massive upheaval in the industry, we'll take a look at how mall operators are responding to these closures, and then talk to Stuart Appelbaum — president of the Retail Wholesale and Department Store Union — about whether retail workers will band together like coal workers have. Plus: How big tech companies are helping the Nasdaq reach record highs.