01/04/2018: The bug that could infect every computer on the planet

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service...Meltdown and Spectre — those are the two bugs you need to know about today. Intel confirmed that its chips are vulnerable to the security flaw, and security experts have said firms using cloud computing services might be particularly hard hit. We tell you what you need to know to protect yourself. Afterwards, the U.S. and Turkey finally reinstated travel visas this week, but the diplomatic standoff continues after a Turkish banker was convicted in New York in connection with a massive scheme to help Iran evade U.S. sanctions. We get the view from Ankara, Turkey's capital. Then, a new report out today in Britain warns that rising minimum wages could harm workers. How can countries raise wages for the lowest paid workers while also ensuring jobs aren't destroyed in the process?