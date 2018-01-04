01/04/2018: Do Americans really care how their smartphones get made?

(U.S. Edition) Security researchers have been scrambling for months to fix flaws in microprocessors inside almost every computer you touch. We'll discuss why the two bugs— Meltdown and Spectre — are vulnerable to hackers. Afterwards, we'll look at whether Americans really want to know how the products they purchase are made, and then explore what's known as "Fat Cat Day" in the U.K. — the point in time when the average British CEO has already earned what the average worker makes in a year.