01/05/2018: Going from a retail store to a fulfillment center might not be that easy

(U.S. Edition) More than 200,000 jobs were added to the economy in both October and November, but that streak might not continue in 2018. On today's show, we'll discuss what job growth might look like in the upcoming year. Afterwards, we'll look at the the high costs of flu care as hospitals across the country see a spike in the number of flu hospitalizations, and then examine why the skills that workers pick up in retail might not translate to fulfillment centers.