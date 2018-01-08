The hottest electric car market in the world right now is China. Chinese consumers bought more than double the number of electric cars as the U.S. did in 2016. The Chinese government has said it wants 11 percent of all cars sold there to be electric by 2020. How could this change the global electric vehicle market? Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood talks about this with Marketplace's China correspondent, Jennifer Pak.
01/08/2018: How China is creating false demand for electric cars
By Marketplace • 5 hours ago