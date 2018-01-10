01/10/2018: Closing the race wage gap

(U.S. Edition) AT&T had planned to carry a phone made by the China-based electronics company Huawei, but they're now pulling out based on national security concerns. On today's show, we'll examine why the end of this deal is a huge blow to Huawei. Afterwards, we'll discuss how the number of vehicles Mexico has imported to the U.S. reached an all-time high last year — despite the Trump administration's threats to renegotiate NAFTA. Then, we'll look at how Bay Area restaurants have started training programs to address the race wage gap.