01/10/2018: Would you pay to do a Google search?

GDPR stands for General Data Protection Regulation. It’s a new privacy regulation that will affect people who live in the European Union beginning in May. It affects any company that serves residents of the EU, and it could make it harder for companies to access their data. So any company that relies on data as a form of currency may have to figure out another revenue stream. Does this mean that European residents might have to pay for Google searches? And could this trickle over to the United States? Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood talks about it with Jessica Lee, a partner with the law firm Loeb & Loeb, who’s advising clients on the upcoming regulation.