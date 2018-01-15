01/15/2018: The cost of a dream

(U.S. Edition) The closest the average person can get to hearing Dr. King’s iconic 1963 speech in full is reading it online or trekking to the Dr. King Center in Atlanta to buy a copy on DVD. The recording of the speech has been private property since he recited it, and everyone (with the exception of teachers) has to pay a licensing fee to listen. How do we weigh the value of this piece of American history? Plus, we discuss why homelessness is up for the first time since 2010 and take a look at the changing landscape of New Mexico's beloved chile industry.