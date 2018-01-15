01/15/2018: Dozens injured at Jakarta stock exchange in walkway collapse

(Global edition) From BBC World Service... Trading was suspended after a walkway inside the Jakarta stock exchange building collapsed on Monday morning. We hear from the BBC's Rebecca Henschke at the scene, where police say 72 people have been hurt. UK construction giant Carillion has gone into liquidation, putting thousands of jobs at risk and the future of many projects into doubt. BBC business correspondent Ben Thompson explains what the impact could be around the globe. Finally, you've probably heard of phishing and the importance of staying safe online, but do you know how to protect yourself from whaling? Aatish Pattni is a Head of Threat Prevention at Check Point and says whaling attacks are on the rise.