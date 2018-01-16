01/16/18: BP takes $1.7 billion spill charge for Deepwater Horizon

(Global Edition) From BBC World Service ... The Deepwater Horizon disaster of 2010 caused the biggest oil spill in U.S. waters and the resulting compensation claims against BP have amounted to many billions of dollars. As the BBC’s Szu Ping Chan explains, the company will book a charge of about $1.7 billion for remaining losses and claims its next set of quarterly results. Next: workers in Germany enjoy some of the best productivity, pay and employment conditions in the world, but the country’s largest union is warning of strike action if further improvements aren’t made. The BBC’s Damien McGuinness in Berlin tells us why. Then we hear from the Indonesian city that's trying to follow in the footsteps of Silicon Valley and transform into a technology hub.