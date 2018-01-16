01/16/2018: What's ahead for Democrats in 2018

(U.S. Edition) There's a new bill in the Senate that'll change parts of the financial reform law known as Dodd-Frank, which was put in place following the financial crisis. And it looks like it actually has some bipartisan support. We'll discuss why almost a dozen Democrats like that the new measure centers on small banks. Afterwards, we'll talk to Felicia Wong — President and CEO of the nonpartisan think tank the Roosevelt Institute — about the issues Democrats will focus on in the upcoming year. Then, we'll look at how the major auto companies are pushing for self-driving cars sooner than we may have thought.