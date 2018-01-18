01/18/2018: Israel bolsters relations with India in PM visit

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service …China notches solid growth figures for 2017, but can the pace continue in the new year? Then, Benjamin Netanyahu is in India for the first visit by an Israeli prime minister in 15 years…we’ll take you there and explain what deal is on the table for the two longtime trade and security partners. Afterward, the pope departs Chile today, but we’ll explain why his visit has come under fire for economic reasons.