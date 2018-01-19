01/19/2018: The impact of Venezuela’s oil plunge on its already reeling economy

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … New figures show Venezuela’s oil output plunged again last year, continuing a yearlong streak of falling production. What will it mean for the economy as inflation soars and quality of life for residents declines? Then, evidence is growing against a Taiwanese businessman accused of selling oil to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions. Afterwards, we’ll tell you what new U.S. satellite images reveal about our planet. There's so much debris floating around Earth, it looks like a swarm of insects. We dive into the issue of “space junk” and its impact.