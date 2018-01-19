01/19/2018: What'll happen if the government actually does shut down?

(U.S. Edition) The Senate has to approve a spending bill by midnight to keep the government from shutting down, but the votes just don't seem to be there. Jim Kessler, from the centrist think tank Third Way, explains which groups and agencies could be affected. Afterwards, we'll discuss a recent survey that finds in many cases, employees who were sexually harassed never reported it to management. Plus: We look at Jordan's dependence on the U.S. for foreign aid, and what the future of that relationship looks like now that the U.S. has decided to cut payments to support Palestinian refugees.