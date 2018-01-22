01/22/2018: Looking back at how the Fed handled the financial crisis

(U.S. Edition) Now that the federal government has been shut down, some federal agencies have furloughed workers. With over half of the staff at the Centers for Disease Control deemed "nonessential," we'll look at some of the tasks that may go unmanaged. Afterwards, we'll talk to Yale professor Andrew Metrick about whether the Federal Reserve could have handled the financial crisis better — a conversation that's part of our new project Divided Decade. In the series, we'll explore how the financial crisis and its aftermath changed America.