03/26/2018: China opens up to more global investors

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … A first in Chinese commodities today: Crude oil futures will begin trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange. This is the latest in a string of moves to open up the nation’s financial markets, so what does it mean for the international trading community and investment in China? Then, why Uber is selling its Southeast Asia business to regional rival Grab. Afterward, more than 90 percent of poppies used to make heroin and morphine come from fields in Afghanistan, where last year’s harvest was the biggest ever recorded. We’ll take you there and explain how it’s impacting those fighting the global heroin epidemic, and the fight for peace and stability in the country.