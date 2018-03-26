03/26/2018: Maybe we won't have a trade war after all

(U.S. Edition) China decided to retaliate against the Trump administration's decision to impose tariffs, making their trade relationship with the U.S. look grim. But it turns out things might not be as bad as they seem, with both beginning serious negotiations over the weekend. We'll take a look at what's on the table. Afterwards, we'll discuss new data that shows limited English proficiency is a barrier to owning a home, and then talk about the growing number of women who are entering the construction trade — along with some of the pitfalls they might encounter).