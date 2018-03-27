03/27/2018: What can the Federal Trade Commission actually make Facebook do?

(Markets Edition) The pressure on Facebook just keeps growing, with the Federal Trade Commission investigating whether the social media giant is properly handling its users' information. We'll talk to a former FTC policy adviser about what the agency can actually make Facebook do, and whether the company will have to change its basic business model. Afterwards, we'll look at why consumer confidence levels and actual consumer spending might not always line up, and then we'll explore how fashion startups are banking on shoppers' desire for individuality rather than mass market trends.