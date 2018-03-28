03/28/2018: Editing the genes in our food

(U.S. Edition) Tech stocks got crushed yesterday, despite their recovery on Monday. We'll examine what's going on in this sector, and why this is spreading to European markets. Afterwards, we'll look at the rise of genetically edited organisms — different from genetically modified organisms — where technology snips out or rearranges a crop's existing genes. Plus: We explore why meat consumption is expected to hit a new record this year in the U.S.