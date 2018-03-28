03/28/2018: Is North Korea looking for sanctions relief after a secret meeting with China?

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … A secret meeting between China and North Korea revealed: What leaders of both countries hope to gain from talks ahead of a highly anticipated summit this spring between America and the North. Then, the head of the World Trade Organization told the BBC this morning: We’re not in the midst of a global trade war yet, but we are seeing the first signs of one on the horizon. Afterward, a look how more African brands are making their mark in the luxury goods category.