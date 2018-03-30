03/30/2018: A disruption of the world economy

(Markets Edition) With news that Walmart wants to purchase the health insurer Humana, we'll recap what the two each stand to get from this deal. Afterwards, we'll talk to Nobel-prize winning economist Robert Shiller about whether a trade war for the U.S. still looms on the horizon, and what this means for the global economy. Plus: A look at the Chinese government's plans to make it harder for American companies to get around the country's "Great Firewall," which blocks a lot of foreign websites.