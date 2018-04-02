04/02/2018: Can going public put Spotify in the black?

(U.S. Edition) In response to U.S. tariffs steel and aluminum, China will hit $3 billion worth of U.S. goods with tariffs of its own. We'll take a look at some of the affected goods, and what's to come in this potential trade war between the two countries. Afterwards, we'll discuss Spotify's business model ahead of its decision to go public tomorrow. Despite raking in billions, most of that money goes toward royalties. Plus: the growing difficulty to find child care in California as the number of licensed home day cares goes into decline.