04/05/2018: A brewing battle between Facebook and the government

(Markets Edition) Facebook stock has fallen 16 percent since news broke that a third-party firm took user data to help the Trump campaign. With some in Congress potentially looking to adopt European data privacy rules, we'll look at what those currently look like. Afterwards, we'll chat with Diane Swonk — chief economist at the consulting firm Grant Thornton — about what we might expect from the release of tomorrow's jobs report. Plus: How reducing immigration would affect the labor market.