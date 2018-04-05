04/05/2018: How to get your dream job

(U.S. Edition) Both the U.S. and China have published a proposed list of goods from the other other that they may hit with tariffs. But that's what they are for now — proposals. We'll look at what steps have to come before anything goes into effect, and then discuss how these tariffs would impact retailers. Plus: a conversation with Dev Aujla, CEO of the recruiting firm Catalog and author of the new book "50 Ways to Get a Job," about how to navigate your job search.