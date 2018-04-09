04/09/2018: Deutsche Bank gets its fourth boss in four years

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … A C-suite shakeup at Deutsche Bank is sending shares sharply higher this morning. We’ll tell you what a new chief executive means for the future of Germany’s biggest bank. Then, shipping and aviation weren’t part of the Paris climate agreement, but the world’s maritime leaders are meeting in London this week to try and hammer out new emissions rules. We talk to the world’s largest international shipping association about what they hope to see by the end of the week. Afterward, a look at how Brazil is trying to rebuild trust with investors essential for the country’s economy.