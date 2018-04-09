04/09/2018: The housing crisis might be even bigger than we thought

(U.S. Edition) The U.S. has imposed new sanctions on Russian oligarchs and government officials, which has sent their country's markets tumbling. We'll take a brief look at some of the restrictions they're facing. Afterwards, we'll talk to Princeton sociologist and MacArthur genius grant winner Matthew Desmond about a new set of data he's just released, showing evictions around the country are comparable to foreclosures at the height of the financial crisis. Plus: With Tax Day coming up, we'll discuss some of the free-filing programs available for people with low incomes.