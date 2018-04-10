04/10/2018: China heads to the World Trade Organization over America’s proposed tariffs

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Just hours after Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to open his country’s auto and banking industries and reduce car-import tariffs, China took the first step in making a WTO complaint about U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs. Then, Russia’s currency is taking another plunge today after a sharp drop Monday. We’ll explain what’s spooked markets and what it means for the average citizen there. Afterward, a look at why Uber isn’t being welcomed with such open arms in Barcelona.