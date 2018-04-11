04/11/2018: Fifty years after the Fair Housing Act, where do we stand?

(U.S. Edition) Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg began testifying in front of Congress yesterday following revelations that Cambridge Analytica harvested data to target users during the 2016 election. On today's show, we'll recap some of the highlights. One of the main takeaways is that Facebook's business model probably won't change, but it could see more regulation. Afterwards, we'll preview another testimony happening on Capitol Hill: Mick Mulvaney, acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, gives his first report to Congress. Plus: On the 50th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, we'll discuss how source of income can be a barrier for people trying to obtain housing.