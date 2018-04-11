04/11/2018: More uncomfortable questions for Zuckerberg on Capitol Hill

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service… Facebook’s boss is facing day two on Capitol Hill, but there are still many unanswered questions about handling data protection. We hear from one of the company’s co-founders, Chris Hughes, about what the social network needs to consider. Then, Marriott International says it’s opening a hotel every 13 or 14 hours, but with growing competition from online booking sites like Airbnb, where is the hotel chain looking for growth and diversification opportunities?