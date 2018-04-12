04/12/2018: Dozens of countries are about to compete to make the best pizza in the world

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde warned that while China’s Belt and Road Initiative might be a critical infrastructure investment, the nation should be wary of “problematic increases in debt.” So, how do you strike the right balance between stimulating economic growth without creating huge payment challenges? Then, today New Zealand banned all future offshore oil and gas exploration in the name of tackling climate change. Industry players, though, say they were blindsided by the move. We’ll explore what impact the decision will have on future production. Afterward, we take you to Parma, Italy, ahead of this year’s world pizza championships.