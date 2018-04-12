04/12/2018: Europe's top antitrust official says competition will never take place without regulation

(U.S. Edition) The World Trade Organization is out with new data showing global commerce is off to a strong start. But there's a stark warning that governments should refrain from a retaliatory trade measure. Who could they possibly be talking about? Afterwards, we'll chat with Margrethe Vestager, Europe's top antitrust official who's gone after the world's biggest tech companies. Following Mark Zuckerberg's testimony on Capitol Hill, she joined us to talk about why privacy is such an important issue to her and why she thinks regulation isn't a disadvantage for smaller companies. Plus: Why 2018 is shaping up to be a good year for the big banks.