04/12/2018: A small sigh of relief for the markets

(Markets Edition) While President Trump tweeted yesterday that missiles "will be coming" to Syria, he's now saying an attack could happen "very soon or not so soon at all!" That had investors breathing a small sigh of relief. We'll talk to Susan Schmidt, senior vice president at Westwood Holdings Group, about why she thinks the markets are facing a "confused moment." Afterwards, we'll look at how Delta's business is doing ahead of the release of its first-quarter earnings report. Then to cap off today's show, we'll discuss the controversy surrounding the U.K.'s new passport colors. It's moving away from the burgundy-colored European Union passport, and reverting to traditional blue and gold. But the contract to produce the new passport might be taken away from a British company and given to a firm in continental Europe.