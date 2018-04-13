04/13/2018: Consumers are feeling good about the economy, but they're not spending

(Markets Edition) Every five years or so, the Farm Bill — which sets the country's food and agriculture policy — goes up for renewal. Much of its funding is related to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, also known as food stamps. House Republicans want to add work requirements for SNAP recipients, which would include working or enrolling in job training at least 20 hours a week. We'll talk to the vice chairman of the House Agriculture Committee — Glenn Thompson (R-PA) — about why they're pushing for these requirements. Afterwards, we'll chat with Chris Low — chief economist at FTN Financial — about the disconnect between consumer confidence and consumer spending. While confidence is at record highs, spending not so much...