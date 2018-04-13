04/13/2018: How VW’s new boss will lead in post diesel-crisis era

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … A C-suite shakeup overnight at VW: Who’s in, who’s out, and what’s next for the automaker as it turns another page on its 2015 diesel-emissions scandal. Then, what will President Trump’s absence from the Summit for the Americas in Peru mean for the U.S. relationship with Latin American leaders? Afterward, if your Friday-night plans involve a stop off at the local bar, you might be surprised to find more and more patrons sipping on non-alcoholic beer and cocktail lookalikes. One of our reporters explores the growing trend of the non-boozy buzz.