04/16/2018: The boss of the world's biggest ad firm has resigned. What's next for the industry?

(Global edition) From the BBC World Service … The boss of WPP, the world’s biggest advertising firm, quit Saturday amid allegations of personal misconduct. What does his departure signal for the future of the ad business, and is there a chance he could return to the industry? Then, the U.S. is weighing a third round of sanctions against Russia today, targeting companies with links to chemical weapons use in Syria. But is Russia ready to flex its own retaliation muscles – and who will it hurt more? Plus, China’s microblogging site, Weibo, reversed a decision to remove all gay content after a backlash from users.