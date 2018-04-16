04/16/2018: Using public-private partnerships to pay for infrastructure

(U.S. Edition) Can states force online retailers to collect sales taxes? That question is at the heart of a case headed to the Supreme Court tomorrow. We'll talk about the players involved and how much states and local governments are losing in tax dollars. Afterwards, we'll find out why the new GOP tax bill is confusing small business owners. Plus, with public-private partnerships a key part of the Trump administration's infrastructure plan, we'll look at a $2.3 billion project in Central Florida that both state and private companies are working on.