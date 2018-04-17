04/17/2018: Getting middle schoolers to give up their cellphones

(U.S. Edition) President Trump is blocking economic sanctions on Russia proposed by U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley. We'll recap what the sanctions included and the reason Haley wanted to impose them. Afterwards, as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gets ready to meet Trump today, we'll discuss what might be on the agenda. Possible topics: The Trans-Pacific Partnership and planned U.S. tariffs on aluminum and steel. Then to cap off today's show, we'll talk to filmmaker Delaney Ruston — director of the documentary "Screenagers" — about the tough choices parents and schools have to make when monitoring their kids' cellphone usage. There's now a campaign called "Away for the Day" aimed at getting middle schoolers off their cellphones while at school.