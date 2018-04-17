04/17/2018: We just aren't building enough homes in the U.S.

(Markets Edition) Starting today, the Supreme Court will hear a case on whether out-of-state businesses should pay South Dakota state and local taxes if they ship a product to a state. We'll take a brief look at the advantage online retailers have in not charging sales taxes, and why Amazon might actually be at a disadvantage here. Afterwards, we'll look at a new report showing that we're not building new homes fast enough to meet demand in 22 states. Plus, following the arrest of two black men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson has called for its managers to undergo unconscious bias training. We'll talk to customer service expert Jeanne Bliss about whether this type of training actually works.