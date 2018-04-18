04/18/2018: AMC preps for Saudi Arabia cinema debut

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service...Facebook lays out how it will comply with strict European privacy regulations, but what does it mean for the future of advertising? Then, after a reportedly secret US visit to North Korea, are tensions between the two nations actually thawing? Afterwards, Saudi Arabia’s first cinema in four decades opens today with a screening of Black Panther. We talk to AMC’s boss about what to expect on opening night…and he reassures us there will be popcorn.