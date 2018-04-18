04/18/2018: Senior living in style

(U.S. Edition) Tax Day has changed thanks to some frozen software. After its website crashed, the IRS decided to give people a one-day extension on filing their tax returns. On today's show, we'll give some context surrounding the issue, which may have to do with the agency's shrinking budget. Afterwards, we'll look at what the selection of Cuba's new president could mean for the country's future, and then we'll talk about how baby boomers are reshaping "senior living." Think sophisticated sensors and restaurant-style dining.