04/19/2018: It's getting hard for many students to finish college

(U.S. Edition) Central bankers and finance ministers from around the world are in Washington this week for the International Monetary Fund and World Bank's annual spring meeting. We'll look at some of the major concerns likely to be addressed, which include government debt. Afterwards, a conversation between Marketplace Weekend host Lizzie O'Leary and Puerto Rico's governor, Ricardo Rossello, about why Puerto Rico underwent an island-wide power blackout this week. And then to cap off today's show, we'll discuss some of the reasons it's becoming difficult for students to finish school and how the pathway to entry-level jobs is changing.