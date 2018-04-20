04/20/2018: India’s youngest billionaire sees windfall as mobile payments catch on

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … The head of one of Australia’s largest financial institutions has resigned after revelations the company lied to regulators for a decade about customer charges. Then, a tiny Philippines' tourist hot spot is facing a sudden six-month closure for infrastructure upgrades. But it’s not a popular decision among the island’s residents whose livelihoods depend on the $1 billion in tourism revenue they see each year. Afterward, the more than 1 billion people who live in India use a lot of cash, but there hasn’t been much of it in recent years to go around. We head to New Delhi to chat with the country’s youngest billionaire who’s made a windfall trying to get mobile payments to catch on.