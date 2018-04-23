(Markets Edition) The fiduciary rule — which says investment advisers and stockbrokers have to act in the best interest of their clients — is going away. We'll look at the standards that were previously in place, and what the Securities and Exchange Commission is pushing for now. Afterwards, we'll talk about one personal finance expert's decision to sue Facebook after he saw his image used in ads for get-rich-quick schemes.
04/23/2018: What if you saw your face on some sketchy Facebook ad?
By Marketplace • 1 hour ago