04/23/2018: Where national divides run deepest

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... Politics, income differences and immigration are some of the biggest factors dividing societies around the world, according to a new study commissioned by the BBC. We’ll explain where the tension is strongest, and why people think their countries are more divided now than 10 years ago. Then, Fashion Revolution Week is raising awareness about transparency in the fashion supply chain as it marks five years since a factory collapse in Bangladesh killed more than 1,000 people. While there’s been an improvement in reporting of things like worker conditions and waste, there’s still a ways to go.