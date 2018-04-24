04/24/2018: Globalism is facing a global backlash

(U.S. Edition) As French President Emmanuel Macron prepares to meet with President Trump at the White House today, we'll discuss what's on the agenda. A major item you can expect: steel and aluminium tariffs. Afterwards, we'll look at how smaller banks are restructuring to get away from tougher Federal Reserve regulation, and then we'll talk with political scientist Ian Bremmer — founder of the political risk consultancy The Eurasia Group — about why he thinks globalism has failed.