04/24/2018: ‘Me Too’ reaches India as female workforce shrinks

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Iran’s president today warned of “severe consequences” if President Trump pulls America out of the nuclear deal Iran signed with global leaders in 2015. Can French President Emmanuel Macron talk the American leader into staying in the pact during his state visit? Then, a report from McKinsey says Asian countries could add $4.5 trillion to their collective annual GDP by getting more women in the workplace. Afterwards, the Me Too movement has reached India, a country seeing a decline in the number of working women as some businesses flat-out refuse to hire females. We’ll take you to Kolkata to hear from some of the women pushing for more equality.