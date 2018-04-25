04/25/2018: In Nepal, bamboo beats steel for construction

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … The fifth time might just be a charm for Japanese drug maker Takeda in its bid to buy Shire. What’s the Irish company’s big allure, and how much is Takeda willing to pay? Then, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note is at 3 percent for the first time in four years. How does it impact you, and why does that level matter? Afterwards, today marks three years since Nepal was hit with a series of deadly earthquakes. We’ll take you to Kathmandu where one architect thinks he has the answer for making more indestructible buildings.