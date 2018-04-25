04/25/2018: The real reason the markets are nervous

(Markets Edition) The 10-year Treasury yield remains above 3 percent, which some are blaming for our market decline. We'll talk with Susan Schmidt, senior portfolio manager at Westwood Holdings Group, about why this narrative might be wrong. Afterwards, we'll look at the connection between high gas prices and SUV/pick-up truck sales, and then we'll visit Midland, Texas, to find out why the region — one of the richest in the nation — has schools that consistently rank among the poorest in Texas. 