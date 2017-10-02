10/02/2017: A $155 million bet to reduce evictions in NYC

(U.S. Edition) Spain is in crisis this morning after Catalonia voted for independence. Hundreds of people were hurt after Spanish police used anti-riot tactics to disrupt the vote. We'll hear from the BBC's Gavin Lee, who's in Barcelona right now, about the steps that'll be taken going forward. Afterwards, we'll look at new "reverse mortgage" rules that'll make harder for retirees to take out loans against the equity of their homes. And finally, we'll discuss New York City's decision to invest $155 million a year on lawyers to represent low-income tenants.