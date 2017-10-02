10/02/2017: The future of gun sales

(Markets Edition) A gunman opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, killing at least 50 people and injuring more than 400 others. Reports say as many as 10 weapons were found in the dead suspect's hotel room. Rob Cox, global editor with Reuters' Breakingviews, joined us to discuss what mass shootings like these mean for gun sales. Afterwards, we'll look at the future of net neutrality, and then talk about the Supreme Court's plan to hear arguments about an employee's right to resolve disputes through class-action lawsuits instead of private arbitration.